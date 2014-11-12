China's GOME says to buy $310 mln stake in Huishang Bank

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said it would buy more than 5 percent of Huishang Bank for HK$2.4 billion ($309.5 million), as the Chinese electronics retailer aims to upgrade its financial services platform.

GOME, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, said it would buy 632.5 million new H shares, or 5.4 percent of the enlarged share capital, of the Hefei-based commerical bank at HK$3.8 per share.

The issue price represented a 12.4 percent premium to the bank’s previous close, GOME said in a filing late on Tuesday.

“In order to provide a more comprehensive coverage for the operations of various customers ... it is essential that the group upgrades its financial services platform,” chairman Zhang Da Zhong said in the statement.

Rising popularity of Internet applications and rapid growth of e-commerce has changed the home appliances and electronic products retail market in the past few years, Zhang added.

Like its main rivals, GOME has been pushing online to help turn around flagging offline sales that dragged the firm into the red in 2012.

GOME competes in China with firms like Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, but online rivals such as JD.com Inc are becoming a challenge. (1 US dollar = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)