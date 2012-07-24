FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's GOME warns of loss in first half of 2012
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 5 years ago

China's GOME warns of loss in first half of 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it expected to post a net loss for the first half of 2012 due to drop in sales revenue.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Chinese home appliances retailer said the loss attributable to the group’s e-commerce business also hurt its results.

For the statement click, here

Shares of GOME, which competes with Suning Appliance Co Ltd , have fallen nearly 58 percent so far this year.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.