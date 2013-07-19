REFILE-GOME expects H1 profit on back of strong Q2

(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph)

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - GOME Electrial Appliances , backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, said on Friday profitability has significantly improved and it expects to swing into profit in the first half of the year from losses a year ago.

The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange that this was largely due to increased sales and its joint venture partner shouldering 40 percent of the losses incurred by its e-commerce business.

GOME, China’s second-largest electrical appliance retailer, said profits in the second quarter doubled from the first quarter this year.

For the full statement, here