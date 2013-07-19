FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-GOME expects H1 profit on back of strong Q2
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 19, 2013 / 12:05 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-GOME expects H1 profit on back of strong Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph)

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - GOME Electrial Appliances , backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, said on Friday profitability has significantly improved and it expects to swing into profit in the first half of the year from losses a year ago.

The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange that this was largely due to increased sales and its joint venture partner shouldering 40 percent of the losses incurred by its e-commerce business.

GOME, China’s second-largest electrical appliance retailer, said profits in the second quarter doubled from the first quarter this year.

For the full statement, here

Reporting by Clement Tan and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.