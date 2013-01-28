FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT - China's GOME warns of net loss for full year 2012
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
January 28, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

RPT - China's GOME warns of net loss for full year 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - GOME Electrical Appliances Holding, China’s second-largest home appliance retail chain operator, said on Monday that it expects to post a net loss for the year ending Dec. 31, 2012.

In a filing to the Hong Kong Exchange after markets closed, GOME cited the loss incurred by the group’s e-commerce business, a drop in the group’s overall sales revenue and an increase in its rental expense as reasons for the net loss.

GOME posted last March a lower-than-expected 6.2 percent fall in 2011 profit to 1.84 billion yuan ($291 million), lagging analyst forecasts of 2.42 billion yuan.

For full statement, here

Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.