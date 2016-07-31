FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's GOME issues profit warning for H1
July 31, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

China's GOME issues profit warning for H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding issued a profit warning on Sunday, saying first-half profit was likely to plunge year-on-year due to a strategic shake-up which has seen some of its main outlets undergo renovation.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday, GOME said it had started to implement a transformation strategy in 2016 and this had impacted sales in the first half ending June 30.

GOME Electrical Appliances said attributable profit is likely to drop by 90-100 percent in the first half from a year earlier and adjusted profit is expected to fall by 75-85 percent.

Its results should improve when the transformation is completed, it said. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Susan Fenton)

