a year ago
China's GOME says H1 net profit falls 82 pct
August 29, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

China's GOME says H1 net profit falls 82 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said on Monday first-half net profit fell 82 percent as it revamped stores, which increased its selling costs and expenses.

GOME had warned earlier this month that it expected first-half "adjusted profit" to slump 75-85 percent from a year ago due to a strategic shake-up which has seen some of the retailer's main outlets undergo renovation.

The company also said earlier this year that it would revamp its offline stores to introduce new shopping experiences to customers, in a bid to boost traffic while integrating online and offline channels.

The retail chain, which has a market value of $2.6 billion, said net profit dropped to 124 million yuan ($18.57 million) for the Jan-June period, from 687 million yuan a year ago.

GOME's revenue during the period rose 11.4 percent to 35.3 billion yuan, from 31.7 billion yuan.

The smaller rival of Suning Commerce Group posted a 54.3 percent fall in profit to 134 million yuan in the first quarter.

GOME shares have dropped about 29 percent so far this year, lagging a 4.1 percent gain in the benchmark index.

$1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars $1 = 6.6789 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
