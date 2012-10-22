FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GOME warns of 9-month loss of between 600 mln yuan to 700 mln yuan
#Industrials
October 22, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

GOME warns of 9-month loss of between 600 mln yuan to 700 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd warned on Monday that it expects to report a net loss for the January-September period of between 600 million yuan and 700 million yuan ($95.94 million-$111.93 million).

The company said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the loss is mainly due to a drop in sales revenue, an increase in staff and rental expenses and a loss from the company’s e-commerce business. ($1 = 6.2538 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

