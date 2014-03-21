FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's GOME shares set to open up 11.7 pct after earnings beat forecast
March 21, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

China's GOME shares set to open up 11.7 pct after earnings beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, which is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, were set to open up 11.7 percent on Friday after it reported a better-than-expected profit for 2013.

The company posted an 892 million yuan ($143.95 million) profit in 2013, after cost controls, a wider range of products and an online push helped it return to the black from its first yearly loss in 2012.

The stock was set to open at HK$1.34, outpacing a 0.3 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng index.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

