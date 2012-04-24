ECB'S Gonzalez-Paramo says Spain will meet deficit goal

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Tuesday he was absolutely convinced Spain would meet its public deficit targets for this year and next.

He praised the Spanish government’s reform agenda, which has passed reforms to the financial and labour sectors and tough spending cuts, though said a longer-term reform plan would help win credibility with nervous debt markets.

When asked whether he expected the central bank’s two cheap 3-year credit line programmes to be repeated, Gonzalez-Paramo said the loans were meant to be temporary and the ECB’s non-conventional measures had done the job they were designed for.

The creation of euro bonds should only be looked at once the euro zone has achieved a higher level of fiscal unity, he added.