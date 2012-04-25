UPDATE 1-Spain to cover 2012 financing needs well before yr-end - Gonzalez-Paramo

* Says Treasury to face little problem issuing debt in rest of 2012

* Urges gov’t to create some form of ‘bad bank’

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury will not find it hard to meet its financing needs for the rest of the year despite rising borrowing costs, ECB Executive Board Member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Spain’s Treasury has already completed 50 percent of its planned issuance of medium and long-term bonds for 2012. It raced ahead of schedule when funding conditions were favourable at the start of the year after the ECB injected close to a trillion euros in cheap funding operations.

Borrowing costs have since risen, with the yield on Spain’s benchmark 10-year bond hovering around five-month highs of 6 percent.

When asked if the Treasury would have problems raising funds as planned for the year, Gonzalez-Paramo said:

”There is no reason to think so. On the contrary, the Treasury has financed itself ahead of schedule with great flexibility...

“With the efforts the country is making to return to growth the Treasury will cover without any problem its financing needs well before year-end,” he told Expansion newspaper.

Gonzalez-Paramo also stressed the temporary and limited nature of the central bank’s bond purchasing programme, which has helped reduce euro zone periphery countries’ borrowing costs, although he said it was still alive.

He also urged the Spanish government to look for a good solution to segregate damaged property assets on banks’ balance sheets and place them in some form of ‘bad bank’, which would help to bring back investors to a struggling sector.