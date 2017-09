April 14 (Reuters) - Tianjin Good Hand Railway Holding Co Ltd

* Says faces listing suspension risks after expected third year net loss in 2013

* Says lacks of corporate governance as chairman and general manager posts are left unfilled

* Says faces liquidity crunch as ailing business struggles

Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/nyg58v; link.reuters.com/pyg58v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)