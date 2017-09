Jan 9 (Reuters) - Good Idea SA :

* Said on Thursday that FY 2013-2014 revenue 229,494 zlotys ($63,200) versus 289,494 zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2013-2014 operating loss of 1.9 million zlotys versus loss of 341,304 zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2013-2014 net loss of 3.3 million zlotys versus loss of 309,613 zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:

