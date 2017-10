(Corrects company name in headline to CPPIB from CPPIP)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Aug 29 (Reuters) - Goodman Group : * Goodman and cppib increase commitment to China partnership to US$1 billion * Says it, cppib increased their equity allocation to Goodman China logistics

holding by an additional $500 million (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)