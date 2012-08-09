FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goodman and CPPIB to expand partnership
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

Goodman and CPPIB to expand partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Commercial and industrial property group Goodman and Canada’s CPPIB announced plans to expand their partnership on Thursday via the launch of a new logistics and industrial venture called Goodman North America Partnership (GNAP).

The two firms said GNAP will make targeted investments in logistics and industrial property in key North American markets.

The total equity investment in the venture will be $890 million, with Goodman putting in 55 percent or $490 million and the Canadian pension fund manager investing the remaining $400 million.

“This latest partnership broadens CPPIB’s successful relationship with Goodman, with whom we hold investments in Australia, Hong Kong and China,” said Peter Ballon, CPPIB’s head of real estate investments in the Americas.

“We believe that this joint venture will provide significant opportunities to invest in prime logistics and industrial locations across key American markets,” he said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.