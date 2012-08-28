FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Daikin to buy Goodman Global in $3.8 bln deal-source
August 28, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Japan's Daikin to buy Goodman Global in $3.8 bln deal-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd , the world’s second-largest maker of air conditioners, has agreed to buy U.S. rival Goodman Global Inc from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a deal worth about 300 billion yen ($3.82 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter.

San Francisco-based Hellman & Friedman bought Goodman Global in October 2007 for $1.8 billion in cash, including $1.1 billion of its own capital. The transaction also included assumed debt and other financing for a total of $2.65 billion.

Hellman & Friedman did not respond to requests for comment. Daikin could not immediately be reached for comment.

