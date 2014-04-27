FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Goodman Fielders says receives takeover offer
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Goodman Fielders says receives takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian food company Goodman Fielder on Monday said it had received a takeover offer proposal from Singapore’s Wilmar International Limited and Hong Kong’s First Pacific Company Limited, but said the offer undervalued the company.

In a statement, Goodman said the non-binding, “highly conditional” offer received over the weekend had proposed a price of A$0.65 per share.

“The Board believes that the current proposal materially undervalues Goodman Fielder and is opportunistic,” Goodman said in a statement. “The board has advised Wilmar and First Pacific accordingly.” (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.