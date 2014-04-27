Australia's Goodman Fielders says receives takeover offer

WELLINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian food company Goodman Fielder on Monday said it had received a takeover offer proposal from Singapore’s Wilmar International Limited and Hong Kong’s First Pacific Company Limited, but said the offer undervalued the company.

In a statement, Goodman said the non-binding, “highly conditional” offer received over the weekend had proposed a price of A$0.65 per share.

“The Board believes that the current proposal materially undervalues Goodman Fielder and is opportunistic,” Goodman said in a statement. “The board has advised Wilmar and First Pacific accordingly.” (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Diane Craft)