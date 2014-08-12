FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Goodman books $375 mln loss on baking woes
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Goodman books $375 mln loss on baking woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand food supplier Goodman Fielder Ltd said it slid to a net loss in the year ended June as it booked a massive impairment charge on its struggling baking unit.

The company, which has agreed to a A$1.32 billion ($1.22 billion) takeover by Singapore’s Wilmar International Ltd and Hong Kong investment firm First Pacific, said on Wednesday it made an annual net loss of A$405.1 million ($375 million). That compared with net profit of A$102.5 million a year earlier.

Goodman said it took a pre-tax impairment charge of A$358.2 million for 12 months to June 30, mostly because of “ongoing challenging trading conditions” at its baking unit. Last month, the company had warned of an impairment charge of up to A$400 million in the 2013-2014 financial year.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 3.4 percent to A$2.20 billion, it said. (1 US dollar = 1.0792 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.