Australia's Goodman books $375 mln loss on baking woes

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand food supplier Goodman Fielder Ltd said it slid to a net loss in the year ended June as it booked a massive impairment charge on its struggling baking unit.

The company, which has agreed to a A$1.32 billion ($1.22 billion) takeover by Singapore’s Wilmar International Ltd and Hong Kong investment firm First Pacific, said on Wednesday it made an annual net loss of A$405.1 million ($375 million). That compared with net profit of A$102.5 million a year earlier.

Goodman said it took a pre-tax impairment charge of A$358.2 million for 12 months to June 30, mostly because of “ongoing challenging trading conditions” at its baking unit. Last month, the company had warned of an impairment charge of up to A$400 million in the 2013-2014 financial year.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 3.4 percent to A$2.20 billion, it said. (1 US dollar = 1.0792 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)