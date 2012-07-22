Goodman Fielder says on course to meet earnings guidance

WELLINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Australasian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd said on Monday it expects to meet its forecast earnings guidance but would take write offs on several assets.

The company said it would have earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between A$230 million to A$245 million ($238-254 million) before significant items as previously advised.

However, it said it would take non-cash charges of up to A$200 million as it wrote down the value of its baking and home ingredients businesses.

“While trading conditions and external markets remain very challenging, Goodman Fielder today confirms that it expects normalised EBIT (presignificant items) to be within this range at the lower end,” the company said in a statement.

Shares in the dual-listed Goodman Fielder last traded in New Zealand at NZ$0.65.

($1=A$1.0360)