FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goodman Fielder says on course to meet earnings guidance
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 23, 2012 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

Goodman Fielder says on course to meet earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Australasian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd said on Monday it expects to meet its forecast earnings guidance but would take write offs on several assets.

The company said it would have earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between A$230 million to A$245 million ($238-254 million) before significant items as previously advised.

However, it said it would take non-cash charges of up to A$200 million as it wrote down the value of its baking and home ingredients businesses.

“While trading conditions and external markets remain very challenging, Goodman Fielder today confirms that it expects normalised EBIT (presignificant items) to be within this range at the lower end,” the company said in a statement.

Shares in the dual-listed Goodman Fielder last traded in New Zealand at NZ$0.65.

($1=A$1.0360)

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.