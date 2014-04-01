BRIEF-Goodman Fielder revises earnings guidance for FY 2014

April 2 (Reuters) - Goodman Fielder Ltd : * Says required the company to revise its earnings expectations for the fourth quarter * Says fourth quarter earnings in grocery expected to be further impacted by difficult trading conditions and lower customer inventory levels * Now expects normalised EBIT for FY 2014 to be about 10-15 per cent below current analysts’ consensus of about A$180 million * Says accelerated cost reduction programs across its businesses * Says expects to achieve additional $25 million in cost savings by FY 2015

