NZ's Goodman Property Trust H1 profit

WELLINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand property investor Goodman Property Trust Ltd first half profits more than doubled from increased rental income and completed projects, the company reported on Wednesday.

It said net profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$65.4 million ($54.6 million) compared with NZ$31.6 million a year before.

Goodman has a portfolio of office buildings and commercial parks in Auckland and Christchurch, valued at around NZ$2 billion.

Earlier it said it had acquired an office development in Auckland that will house dairy giant Fonterra for NZ$92.6 million. ($1=NZ$1.1986)