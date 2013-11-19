FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Goodman Property Trust H1 profit
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Goodman Property Trust H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand property investor Goodman Property Trust Ltd first half profits more than doubled from increased rental income and completed projects, the company reported on Wednesday.

It said net profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$65.4 million ($54.6 million) compared with NZ$31.6 million a year before.

Goodman has a portfolio of office buildings and commercial parks in Auckland and Christchurch, valued at around NZ$2 billion.

Earlier it said it had acquired an office development in Auckland that will house dairy giant Fonterra for NZ$92.6 million. ($1=NZ$1.1986)

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.