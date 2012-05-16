FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Goodman Property year profit up 10 pct
May 16, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Goodman Property year profit up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand property investment company Goodman Property Trust Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday on higher rental income and an increase in the value of its portfolio.

The company said profit for the year to March 31 was NZ$40.5 million ($31.01 million) compared with NZ$36.7 million a year earlier.

It declared a fourth quarter dividend of 1.5625 cents a unit, taking its full year payout to 6.25 cents against last year’s 7.74 cents.

Goodman Property Trust said it hoped for steady performance in the 2012/13 year and maintain this year’s dividend payout.

It has a portfolio of more than 20 commercial office, business park, and industrial properties valued at around NZ$1.6 billion.

Shares in the trust, the second largest listed fund by capitalisation, closed on Wednesday at NZ$1.035.

It has gained more than 4 percent so far this year, against a rise of around 7 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index . ($1 = NZ$1.3061 ) (Gyles Beckford)

