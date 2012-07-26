FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Tech gets final regulatory OKs for Goodrich buy
July 26, 2012 / 1:19 PM / 5 years ago

United Tech gets final regulatory OKs for Goodrich buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp said on Thursday it won final regulatory approvals for its largest-ever takeover, a $16.5 billion deal to buy aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp .

Both the U.S. Department of Justice and European Commission have signed off on the deal, clearing the way for it to close by the end of the week, the world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners said.

The deal, first agreed to in September, will boost United Tech’s annual revenues by about $8 billion a year and expand the Hartford, Connecticut-based company’s lineup of aerospace equipment to include landing gear, wheels and brakes.

United Tech Chief Executive Louis Chenevert shook up his company’s portfolio of businesses to get the deal done, putting several business units on the block. The company this week reached deals to sell Hamilton Sundstrand’s industrial pumps and compressors arm and Rocketdyne. Its fuel cell unit and Clipper Windpower remain on the block.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
