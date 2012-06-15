FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China conditionally approves UTC takeover of Goodrich
June 15, 2012

China conditionally approves UTC takeover of Goodrich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it had granted conditional approval to U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp’s $16.5 billion takeover of U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp.

China’s Commerce Ministry announced the decision in a statement on its website. It said the companies need to divest several power-related businesses of Goodrich.

The European Commission also is currently examining the deal, UTC’s biggest in a decade, with which it aims to build critical mass in new aircraft technology and plane services as civil aviation demand recovers.

United Technologies’ products include Pratt & Whitney engines and Sikorsky helicopters and the company is a top player in aircraft landing gear.

