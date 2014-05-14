Software security provider Good Technology files for IPO

May 14 (Reuters) - Good Technology Corp, a provider of software security solutions, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were underwriting the IPO, the Sunnyvale, California-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (r.reuters.com/hut39v)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)