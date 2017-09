(Reuters) - Law firm Goodwin Procter said Wednesday that it had laid off around three dozen lawyers and staffers in its litigation department, citing an overall market decline in courtroom work.

Boston-based Goodwin Procter said it had laid off 21 associates and professional-track attorneys and 17 staff members in its litigation department.

