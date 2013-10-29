FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Goodyear revenue lower, shares drop
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Goodyear revenue lower, shares drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the biggest U.S. tire maker, on Tuesday reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly revenue, missing analysts’ expectations and sending the company’s shares down 7 percent in mid-morning trading.

Goodyear said lower third-party chemical sales in North America and unfavorable foreign currency translation more than offset a modest increase in global tire sales.

Third-quarter net income available to common shareholders was $166 million, or 62 cents per share, up 50 percent from $110 million, or 41 cents per share.

Total revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to $5.0 billion from $5.26 billion a year earlier.

All four regional business units reported higher operating income, but revenues fell more than 9 percent in North America and Asia-Pacific, Goodyear said.

Chief Executive Richard Kramer said the company expects segment operating income for the full year to exceed $1.5 billion, up slightly from earlier projections, and continues to target 10 percent to 15 percent growth from 2014 through 2016.

Global tire sales volume in the quarter rose 2 percent, to 42.6 million, adding $82 million in revenue.

Goodyear said tire sales to vehicle manufacturers rose in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, but declined in Latin America.

In North America, which accounts for 37 percent of the company’s global tire volume and 47 percent of revenue, sales dropped to $2.2 million, but operating income was a record $161 million.

Goodyear improved revenue, operating income and margins in its Europe, Middle East and Africa businesses. But Chief Financial Officer Darren Wells, in a conference call with analysts, said “economic headwinds in the region remain.”

Goodyear shares were down $1.61 at $20.44 in morning trading. They had doubled in the 12 months to Monday’s close, outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.