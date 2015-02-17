FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goodyear revenue falls 9 pct on lower shipments in Europe
February 17, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Goodyear revenue falls 9 pct on lower shipments in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly revenue due to lower shipments of replacement tires in Europe, which the company blamed on a milder-than-expected winter.

Goodyear, whose brands include Dunlop, Sava and Fulda tires, said its revenue fell to $4.36 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $4.79 billion a year earlier.

Net income available to shareholders rose to $2.13 billion, or $7.68 per share, helped by a one-time benefit, from $228 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Goodyear earned 59 cents per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
