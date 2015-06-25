FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Goodyear to shut down UK manufacturing plant, cut 360-390 jobs
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Goodyear to shut down UK manufacturing plant, cut 360-390 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraphs two and three to make clear the job cuts will be for plants in Wolverhampton, England and Wittlich, Germany, not just Wolverhampton, England)

June 25 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, said it would shut down its UK manufacturing plant and transfer production to plants across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to reduce costs.

The company also said it would transfer consumer tire production from its plant in Wittlich, Germany to plants in the EMEA region.

The plans could result in about 360-390 jobs being cut, depending on talks with employee representative bodies, Goodyear said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.