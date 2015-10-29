FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goodyear revenue drops 10 pct
October 29, 2015

Goodyear revenue drops 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a 10.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

Revenue fell to $4.18 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.66 billion a year earlier. More than half of its revenue comes from outside the United States.

Net income rose to $271 million, or 99 cents per share, from $161 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

