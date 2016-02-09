FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tire maker Goodyear's quarterly revenue falls 6.7 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Tire maker Goodyear's quarterly revenue falls 6.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the No.1 U.S. tire maker, reported a 6.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

The company posted a net loss of $380 million, $1.42 per share, attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter.

Goodyear had a profit of $2.13 billion, or $7.68 per share, in the year-earlier quarter, which included a $2.2 billion tax-related benefit.

Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Revenue fell to $4.06 billion from $4.36 billion.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.