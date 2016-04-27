FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tire maker Goodyear's revenue declines on lower tire sales
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Tire maker Goodyear's revenue declines on lower tire sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported an 8.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower tire sales in the Americas region, its largest market.

Net income fell to $184 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $224 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago results included a non-cash, one-time gain of $155 million, Goodyear said.

Revenue fell to $3.69 billion from $4.02 billion. Revenue in the Americas region declined 13 percent. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

