Goodyear quarterly revenue drops 10 percent
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Goodyear quarterly revenue drops 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar that more than offset a rise in shipments.

Goodyear reported net income available to shareholders of $224 million, or 82 cents per share for the first quarter ended March 31, largely due to a one-time gain from deferred royalty income. The company posted a loss of $58 million, or 23 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2014.

Revenue fell to $4.02 billion from $4.47 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
