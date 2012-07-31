FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Goodyear sees slower-than-expected growth in near term
July 31, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Goodyear sees slower-than-expected growth in near term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY12 tire unit sales down 5 pct-7 pct

* Sees FY12 raw material costs up 7 pct

* Q2 rev $5.15 bln vs $5.62 bln year-ago

* Q2 EPS $0.33 vs $0.16 a year earlier

July 31 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co reported a fall in quarterly revenue as it sold fewer tires and the company forecast a slower-than-expected growth in the near term.

Tire makers, such as Goodyear and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co , have come under pressure from rising raw material costs and weakening global demand in recent times.

“Recessionary economic conditions in Europe continue to have a negative impact on tire industry volumes in the region,” Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer said in a statement.

The top U.S. tire maker said it now expects full-year tire unit volume for 2012 to be about 5 percent to 7 percent below 2011 levels, and raw material costs to rise about 7 percent.

The company said total tire volumes fell 9 percent to 39.2 million units for the second quarter.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $85 million, or 33 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $40 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Goodyear said the net income includes charges of about $73 million and a gain of about $10 million.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $5.15 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 45 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $5.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Akron, Ohio-based company’s shares, which have dropped almost a third this year, were down slightly at $10.27 before the bell on Tuesday. The stock closed at $10.37 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

