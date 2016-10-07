FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judge certifies class in Google age-bias case
October 7, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Judge certifies class in Google age-bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has conditionally certified a class action brought by people who interviewed for jobs at Google Inc and say the company routinely engages in age discrimination by declining to hire people over 40.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California on Wednesday said the plaintiffs had shown that Google's workforce is much younger than average, which could be a result of systemic bias. She rejected claims by Google's lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart that the company was shielded from the claims by a policy prohibiting unlawful discrimination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d89zL4

