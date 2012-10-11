FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google vs Apple the industry's "defining fight" -Schmidt
October 11, 2012 / 1:16 AM / 5 years ago

Google vs Apple the industry's "defining fight" -Schmidt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Google Inc Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt expects more than a billion mobile devices around the world to be running its Android software within a year, intensifying a battle with Apple Inc that he called a “defining fight” of the industry.

Schmidt said there were already four times as many Android mobile gadgets - smartphones and tablets made by the likes of Samsung Electronics - and that the scale of their battle was unprecedented.

“We’ve not seen ... competitive fights on this scale,” he said during an interview with tech blog AllThingsDigital broadcast from New York.

