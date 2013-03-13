FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google's Pichai replaces Rubin at Android's helm
March 13, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

Google's Pichai replaces Rubin at Android's helm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 (Reuters) - Google Inc has appointed Sundar Pichai the chief of its Android division, replacing Andy Rubin as the overseer of a software platform that in just a few years has supplanted the platform of Apple Inc to become the world’s most-used mobile software.

“Going forward, Sundar Pichai will lead Android, in addition to his existing work with Chrome and Apps. Sundar has a talent for creating products that are technically excellent yet easy to use-and he loves a big bet,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Page wrote in a Wednesday blogpost.

Rubin, who built Android into a software platform used by most of the world’s largest handset manufacturers from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to HTC Corp, will “start a new chapter at Google”, Page wrote without elaborating.

