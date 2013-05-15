FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google says 900 mln Android mobile devices activated
May 15, 2013

Google says 900 mln Android mobile devices activated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 (Reuters) - Some 900 million smartphones and tablets running Google Inc’s Android software have been activated since the platform’s inception in 2010, executives said at the company’s annual developers’ conference on Wednesday.

Google said revenue from Android, the software used by Samsung and other mobile device makers that competes with Apple Inc, is also gaining momentum. Google executives said revenue per user for Android applications developers is now 2-1/2 times its year-earlier level.

Roughly 5,500 software developers are attending this year’s “Google I/O” convention at San Francisco’s Moscone Center from Wednesday through Friday.

