U.S. regulators to make announcement on Google probe
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. regulators to make announcement on Google probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Thursday they would make an announcement at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) about their long-running investigation of the Web search giant Google.

The Federal Trade Commission is expected to announce that Google will agree to end the practice of using reviews and similar data from rivals for its own products, and will allow advertisers to export data to independently evaluate ad campaigns, according to three sources.

Google is also expected to refrain from asking for sales bans when it files infringement lawsuits related to essential patents, except in exceptional cases, the sources said.

The three sources asked to not be named to protect business relationships.

