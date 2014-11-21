FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European parliament preparing to call for Google break-up -FT
November 21, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

European parliament preparing to call for Google break-up -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Parliament is preparing to call for a break-up of Google Inc that would separate its search services from its other businesses, the Financial Times on Friday cited a draft motion as saying.

European regulators are increasingly concerned about Google’s and other American companies’ growing dominance of the Internet industry, and have sought ways to curb Google’s perceived power. A public call for a break-up would be the most far-reaching action proposed.

“Unbundling (of) search engines from other commercial services” should be considered as a solution to Google’s dominance, the FT cited the draft motion as saying. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

