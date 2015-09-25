FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Google under U.S. antitrust scanner for Android operating system-Bloomberg
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Google under U.S. antitrust scanner for Android operating system-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to make clear that Bloomberg said only the FTC, and not the FTC and the DoJ, are investigating Google)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Google Inc stifled competitors’ access to its Android mobile-operating system, Bloomberg reported.

FTC officials have met with representatives of technology companies who said Google gives priority to its own services on the Android platform, while restricting others, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1NQqIV4)

Reuters reported in April that some technology companies had complained to the Department of Justice that the Android mobile operating system is anti-competitive, urging the U.S. antitrust enforcers to investigate allegations that Google unfairly uses its Android system to win online advertising.

The FTC and the DoJ have reached an agreement for the FTC to spearhead the investigation into Google’s Android business, the Bloomberg report said. The inquiry is in its early stages and could end without a case against the company, the news agency said.

Reuters could not immediately reach the FTC and Google for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

