European Parliament proposing Internet search-service unbundling -draft motion
November 21, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

European Parliament proposing Internet search-service unbundling -draft motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Parliament is preparing to call for the separation of search engines from other commercial services to ensure a level playing field for the Internet industry, according to a draft motion seen by Reuters on Friday, presenting a threat to leading search engine Google Inc.

The draft motion does not mention any specific search engines, though Google is by far the dominant search provider in Europe. Earlier on Friday, the Financial Times cited a draft motion as calling for a break-up of Google.

The motion seen by Reuters “calls on the Commission to consider proposals with the aim of unbundling search engines from other commercial services as one potential long-term solution” to leveling the competitive playing field. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

