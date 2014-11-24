FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU lawmakers say not forging ideological war against Google
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

EU lawmakers say not forging ideological war against Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Two European Union lawmakers, who are pushing for a resolution proposing that Google be broken up, toned down their rhetoric on Monday by saying that there were other ways to curb the Internet search giant’s power.

The two, Andreas Schwab and Ramon Tremosa, said on Monday that they were not waging an ideological battle against the world No. 1 search engine.

“Tremosa and Schwab are not ideological against Google! We are against monopolies,” the two lawmakers said in a joint statement.

“Unbundling is one of the ideas but we proposed several ideas of solutions that are on the table including a ‘rotation mechanism’ (and) legislation on search engines ” (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

