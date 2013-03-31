FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google says to shut down YouTube in early April Fools' gag
March 31, 2013 / 9:27 PM / 5 years ago

Google says to shut down YouTube in early April Fools' gag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 (Reuters) - Google Inc, getting a headstart on the annual tradition of April Fools’ pranks, released a YouTube clip on Sunday declaring that the world’s most popular video website will shut down at the stroke of midnight.

The three-minute video intended as a gag - a montage of clips and cameos from viral video stars like David Devore from “David after the dentist” - describes how the website will wind down as some 30,000 technicians begin to trawl through 150,000 clips, to select the world’s best video.

The winner gets a $500 stipend, a clip-on MP3 player - and becomes the sole video to be featured on YouTube when the website relaunches in 2023.

“Gangnam Style has the same chance of winning as a video with 40 views of a man feeding bread to a duck,” YouTube CEO Salar Kamangar pronounced, referring to the viral sensation from Korean pop artist PSY that’s now the most-viewed video on the site.

Google’s video also features intense discussions between judges, who hotly debate the merits of everything from Citizen Kane to “epic skateboard fail”. While clearly tongue-in-cheek, several YouTube viewers appeared stricken or dumbfounded, while others expressed sadness and regret in attached comments.

