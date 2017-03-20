FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Supreme Court declines to hear Google data patent appeal
March 20, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 5 months ago

Supreme Court declines to hear Google data patent appeal

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a request by Google Inc to review a decision holding that "common sense" should play only a limited role in evaluating whether an idea is too obvious to be patentable.

The justices denied a cert petition in which Google urged them to reverse an August 2016 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upholding the validity of a patent for a method of coordinating computer applications held by Luxembourg's Arendi SARL.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nLIl0i

