Google says first cars running Android Auto software to roll out this year
June 25, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Google says first cars running Android Auto software to roll out this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 (Reuters) - Google Inc said on Wednesday the first cars running Android Auto will hit showrooms later this year, after the Internet search giant signed on 40 auto-industry partners for its car-software development alliance.

Executives demonstrated to developers on Wednesday how Android Auto acts like an extension of its popular mobile phone software and will be completely voice-enabled, allowing drivers to navigate maps and send messages while behind the wheel. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Chris Reese)

