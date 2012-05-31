FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Authors win class status over Google digital books
May 31, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

Authors win class status over Google digital books

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge awarded class-action status to thousands of authors challenging Google Inc’s plan to create the world’s largest digital book library.

The plaintiffs have contended that Google’s plan to create the library, which would have included millions of out-of-print works, amounted to “massive copyright infringement.”

U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin on Thursday said it would be more efficient for the authors to sue as a group, and that forcing them to sue individually would have risked disparate results and “exponentially” raised litigation costs.

Chin was elevated in 2010 to the federal appeals court in New York, but kept jurisdiction over the Google case, which he had begun overseeing as a trial judge.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
