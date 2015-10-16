FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google's book-scanning project legal -U.S. appeals court
October 16, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Google's book-scanning project legal -U.S. appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday that Google’s massive effort to scan millions of books for an online library does not violate copyright law, rejecting claims from a group of authors that the project illegally deprives them of revenue.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected infringement claims from the Authors Guild and several individual writers, finding the project provides a public service without violating intellectual property law.

The authors sued Google, whose parent company is now named Alphabet Inc, in 2005, a year after the project launched. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

