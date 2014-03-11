FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P 500 to allow multiple share classes for Google, others
#Market News
March 11, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-S&P 500 to allow multiple share classes for Google, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Google Inc : * S&P Dow jones indices says revises plans for how it will include Google Inc

in S&P 500, S&P 100 after company establishes new class of capital

stock * S&P Dow jones indices says to include both class a and class c shares of

Google in both indexes, and not switch to class c from class a on June 20 as

previously planned * S&P Dow jones indices says the revised plan will result in S&P 500 having

more than 500 share lines, though it will continue to have only 500 companies * S&P Dow jones indices says will beginning in September 2015 allow multiple

share classes in several of its indexes, provided that liquidity and

materiality thresholds are met * S&P Dow jones indices says taking note of increasing trend, especially in

technology, for U.S. companies to have multiple share classes * S&P Dow jones indices says failing to properly account for multiple share

classes could make it difficult for indexes to mirror the market, and provide

sufficient liquidity to investors like index fund managers

