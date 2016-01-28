FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to examine Google issues raised in SNP letter
January 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators to examine Google issues raised in SNP letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators said on Thursday they would scrutinise Google’s tax deal with British tax authorities after a member of the Scottish National Party raised the issue in a letter.

“Specifically concerning Google’s tax treatment in the UK, the Commission can confirm it has received a letter from a member of the Scottish National Party on this matter,” the EU competition enforcer said in an email.

“The Commission will look at it and issues raised, as with all letters received from stakeholders.”

Earlier on Thursday, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told BBC radio that she would examine Google’s tax deal if she received a complaint. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

