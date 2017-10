SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Google Inc and its Motorola Mobility unit filed patent lawsuits on Wednesday against BT Group plc in the United States and in the U.K., a Google spokeswoman said, more than a year after the British telecoms group launched its own lawsuit against Google.

BT, Britain’s dominant fixed-line telecoms group, sued Google in 2011 over six patents related to mobile technology. A copy of Google’s lawsuits were not immediately available.